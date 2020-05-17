ALFRED CHARLES BOCKRY
Alfred Charles Bockry of Oxon Hill, Maryland, departed this life for his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He is survived by his soulmate of 40-years Jean Bockry, two children Dietrick (Ml'ka) Dyer and Fredericka Bockry, two grandchildren Mejhe Minor and Carmelo Bockry-Bell, many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 followed by a private Home-Going service at Historic Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, 2315 Brinkley Road, Fort Washington Maryland. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment Resurrection Cemetery