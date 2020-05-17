The Washington Post

ALFRED BOCKRY

Alfred Charles Bockry of Oxon Hill, Maryland, departed this life for his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He is survived by his soulmate of 40-years Jean Bockry, two children Dietrick (Ml'ka) Dyer and Fredericka Bockry, two grandchildren Mejhe Minor and Carmelo Bockry-Bell, many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 followed by a private Home-Going service at Historic Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, 2315 Brinkley Road, Fort Washington Maryland. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment Resurrection Cemetery

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
