

ALFRED EPHRAIM BRENNER, PhD



Alfred Ephraim Brenner, PhD, age 88, of Chevy Chase, MD, died peacefully on April 13, 2020.

Cherished husband of Natalie Brenner; brother of Samuel Brenner and Judith Rustin; former spouse of Rosamond Brenner; father of Tamara Brenner, Kendra Kroll, and Lyle Brenner; and treasured uncle, grandfather, stepfather, friend, and colleague.

Al was born on September 11, 1931 to Ricky Levine and Hyman Brenner, grew up in Brooklyn, and studied physics at MIT. Throughout his long career, he was an investigator and leader in high-energy physics and supercomputing. He taught physics at Harvard University , headed the Computing Department at Fermilab (Batavia, IL), directed the John von Neumann supercomputing center (Princeton, NJ), and worked for many years at the Institute for Defense Analyses (Alexandria, VA) until his retirement.

A lifetime enthusiast of classical music, opera, and travel, he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Services private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.