DENNEY ALFRED JEROME DENNEY "Jerry" Passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Friday May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Lucy, two years ago. Jerry was born in Bladensburg, MD on October 6, 1928. The youngest of six children, he graduated from Eastern High School in the District and joined the Army not long after graduating. He served in an engineering unit in Japan for the majority of his enlistment and returned to the Washington area following his discharge. Taking advantage of his GI Bill benefit, he attended and graduated from Georgetown University while also working full-time. After graduating he began a 25- year career with the federal government, beginning at the CIA, moving to the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation and ending at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He was introduced to Lucy Egan by mutual friends in the mid-1950s and they married in 1957, the beginning of a long and wonderful life together. They had two children and spent most of their life together in Arlington, VA, raising their family and becoming active members of the community. They were long time member of St Georges Episcopal Church, serving many ministries including weekly distributions at the Food Pantry. They were also strong supporters of the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing. Following his retirement Jerry found his true calling, working as a tour guide in Washington. As a life-long area resident, this allowed him to share his knowledge and love for the City with thousands of visitors, introducing them to the history, monuments and interesting sites of our beautiful city. He also volunteered as a guide at both Ford's Theater and Arlington House. As he got older and leading tours became difficult, he fulfilled his desire to help others by volunteering at the Travelers Aid Desk at National Airport. He took great pleasure being in a busy place and helping people new to the area find their way. A kind, loving and generous husband, father, uncle and friend, Jerry will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by, his son Charlie and his wife Mary, daughter Jane Taylor, seven grandchildren, Max, Patrick, Grace, Ellie and James Denney and Sean and Jordan Taylor, and many nieces and nephews. Services pending. The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to St George's Episcopal Church in Arlington or the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.Services pending. The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to St George's Episcopal Church in Arlington or the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.

