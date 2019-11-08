ALFRED ANTHONY DIRIENZO
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Alfred Anthony DiRienzo "Al" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved son of Anthony and Concetta (Salierno) DiRienzo of Villamaina, Italy. Beloved Husband of Martha (Terino) DiRienzo for 64 Years. Loving Father of Doreen DiRienzo (Roger Blais Jr.), Christine Klopfer (Stephen Klopfer Sr.) and Donna Heller (Leonard Heller). Loving Grandfather of Anthony Cogliandro, Joseph Cogliandro, Stephen Klopfer, Elizabeth Walko (Klopfer), Matthew Klopfer and Valerie Batchelor. Loving Great grandfather to Tyler, Avery, Kyle, Dylan, Jackson and Hadley. He was predeceased by Sisters Concetta DiRienzo and Rita DiRienzo (Cauble), brothers Felix and John DiRienzo and grandson Matthew DiRienzo Klopfer. Al's career began as a bricklayer for Local #3 in Boston. When he retired in 2006, he was a Regional Vice President for the International Union of Bricklayers in Washington, DC. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Mother Seton Parish, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown, MD on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Ste. 100, Rockville, MD 20850, https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-and-support
