ERLING ALFRED MATHIAS ERLING "Fred" Alfred "Fred" Mathias Erling went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. He was 90 years young. Fred was born on February 26, 1930 in Cumberland, MD. He joined the US Naval Reserves in 1947 and moved to Washington DC. He attended Strayer Business College. He took a job at Loews Theaters as an usher, and before long became an Assistant Manager. His career was interrupted in 1952, when he was called up for active duty during the Korean War. He served his country well and was honorably discharged. When he returned in 1957, he became the Eastern Seaboard Division Manager for Loews Theaters. MGM was a subsidiary of Loews, giving Fred the opportunity to meet an array of Hollywood stars. He helped launch countless world premieres. Fred's contacts extended throughout the government and many sports leagues. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. Fred served on many government committees including the Presidents Inaugural and Beautification Committee. He also served as a liaison between Loews Hotels in the White House. In 1978, Loews sold the Washington, DC theaters and Fred was transferred to Fort Lauderdale where he spent the remainder of his career. He was thrilled about that because he was an excellent golfer. Some called him "Fairway Freddie". He and Mary moved to Great Falls, VA, in 1995 to spend more time with family. He made many friends there. Fred loved people. Wherever he went, he would say, "what a beautiful smile". He was quite the dresser. It was not unusual to see him in shirt, tie and cufflinks no matter the occasion; including his workouts. He will forever be remembered for his signature Jovan Musk. He loved his Cadillacs, but most of all, he loved "His Mary." Fred was a peacemaker. His famous line, "Hey Gang, Just Enjoy". Fred will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. Date unknown at this time. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Erling; daughters Camille Williams, Lauren Mencia, Barbara Dilday; and his son, Gregory Erling. He has nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. For more information or to share a memory, go to www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/raleigh-nc/alfred-erling-9269922
