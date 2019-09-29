Alfred Charles Estrada "Al"
On September 26, 2019, Alfred "Al" Charles Estrada of Columbia, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Alfred was the beloved husband of Mary Estrada (nee McLoughlin) and the devoted father of John Estrada (Beth), Elizabeth Jarosz (Don), Michael Estrada (Julia), Paul Estrada (Jennifer) and the late Annette Estrada; dear brother of Richard Estrada (Binnie); cherished grandfather of Shawn, Suzy, Julie, Tommy, Annette, Michael, Catherine, Ryan, Ally and Riley.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD (Exit 6 South off Route 100) on Wednesday, October 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, October 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help 4795 Ilchester Rd, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday, October 3 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, Al's family wishes donations to be made to Parkinson Foundation - www.parkinsonfoundation.org
or Diabetes Foundation - www.donations.diabetes.org
.