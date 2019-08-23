The Washington Post

Service Information
Notice
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 68 years of Paulina L. Garner; father of Brian, Paul (Jane), Mark (Claire) Garner and the late Michael Garner; brother of Mary Crummitt, Julia Garner and Kathleen Judd; grandfather of Kristina, Kevin, Kyle Garner. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, August 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2019
