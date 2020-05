ALFRED ERNEST MOREAU



Alfred Ernest Moreau, 68, of Arlington, VA passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of 37 years to Elaine A. Eder, devoted father of Elizabeth Eder-Moreau (Cesar Oyarzun), Andrew Eder-Moreau, and Eileen Eder-Moreau Freeman (Thad), he was the first son of the late Antoni and Dorene (Peterson) Moreau, brother of Colleen Nieman (Jim) and Roland Moreau (Barbara), and nephew of Dorothy Peterson (Clifford). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts Pauline Sheehan (Larry), AnnMarie Benjamin (Normand) and Alfreda Brown (Bernard) and uncle Clifford Peterson. He is also survived by dear family niece and nephews, and cousins in Vermont and Nebraska.