ALFRED MOREAU

ALFRED ERNEST MOREAU  

Alfred Ernest Moreau, 68, of Arlington, VA passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of 37 years to Elaine A. Eder, devoted father of Elizabeth Eder-Moreau (Cesar Oyarzun), Andrew Eder-Moreau, and Eileen Eder-Moreau Freeman (Thad), he was the first son of the late Antoni and Dorene (Peterson) Moreau, brother of Colleen Nieman (Jim) and Roland Moreau (Barbara), and nephew of Dorothy Peterson (Clifford). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts Pauline Sheehan (Larry), AnnMarie Benjamin (Normand) and Alfreda Brown (Bernard) and uncle Clifford Peterson. He is also survived by dear family niece and nephews, and cousins in Vermont and Nebraska.
 
Due to the pandemic, services and interment of ashes, as well as a Celebration of Life, will be planned after gathering restrictions are lifted. We encourage you to leave a message of condolence and fond memories for the family on the online guestbook at www.moneyandking.com.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
