The Washington Post

Alfred Ose

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May the God of all..."
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
16501 Annapolis Rd.
Bowie, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Alfred T. Ose (Age 87)  

Our beloved father passed away November 14, 2019 at his home in Bowie, MD. He is survived by his 5 children, Alfred III, Michael, Jennifer, Timothy and Gregory and wife Victoria. Family will received friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Alfred to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Yale University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.