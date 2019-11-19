Alfred T. Ose (Age 87)
Our beloved father passed away November 14, 2019 at his home in Bowie, MD. He is survived by his 5 children, Alfred III, Michael, Jennifer, Timothy and Gregory and wife Victoria. Family will received friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Alfred to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: