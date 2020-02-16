

Alfred Pedersen, Jr.

"Big Al" (Age 90)



Of Fairfax, VA passed away February 7, 2020. Al was born in Florida, but he and Ann loved their life in Vienna, VA. He is predeceased by his parents, Alfred Pedersen, Sr. and Madeline (DeLoach) Pedersen; brother, Walter (Pete) Pedersen and his beloved wife, Annie. He is survived by his sister, Winifred Thompson; and his brother John Pedersen (Linda); nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Kathleen Babicek; and brother-in-law, Joseph Browne (Marlene). Al retired from UNISYS. He was an actor at community theaters and a world traveler. THANK YOU to everyone that was there for Al in his time of need. Funeral services with naval military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories of Al may be offered at