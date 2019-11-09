The Washington Post

ALFRED PRICE Sr.

ALFRED JAMES PRICE, SR.  

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Gloria A. Thompson-Price; two daughters, Elizabeth Obiekwe (Nzube) and Alisa Price; step-daughter, Claudine Cuffee (Don); two sons, Alfred James Price, Jr. (Rosalind) and Arthur Eugene Price; three sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Monday, November 11 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St. SE. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 9, 2019
