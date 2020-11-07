

Alfred Ralph De Angelus, Sr. (Age 84)

Of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away on November 2, 2020. He was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, the son of the late Alfred and Antonett (Colozzi) De Angelus. Mr. De Angelus attended Providence College in Providence, RI where he was a member of the ROTC and later served as a reservist. He worked for the Federal Government for 30 years serving at US Customs Service and retired from the post of Deputy Commissioner. He later formed his own company, De Angelus & Associates, consulting for companies such as Gucci and American Express, and later worked for Sandler & Travis and EG&G as a consultant. Alfred was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Anne De Angelus (née Shea). Survivors include his children, Elaine Steele of Silver Spring, MD, Alfred R. De Angelus, Jr. and wife Karen of Plantation, FL, Thomas A. De Angelus and wife Mary of Gainesville, VA; his brother, Ralph J. De Angelus and wife Debbie of Reisterstown, MD, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bristow, VA. Interment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens.



