ALFRED SANDERS
Al "Slim" Sanders departed this life on May 31, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving fiancé of 13 years,, Carolyn Taylor; his children, Shanta Southerland (Rodney), Alfred Sanders (Danielle), and Alexis Sanders; two brothers; one sister; two sisters-in-law; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722 and on Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 a.m. until service at Gethsemane Methodist Church, 910 Addison Rd. S. Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.