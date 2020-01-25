

Alfred W. Schumann



Alfred Schumann passed away on October 24, 2019 next to his wife Winifred Schumann of (64) years, whom he loved and cherished. His wife, Winifred Schumann passed away two months later on December 28, 2019.

Alfred Schumann was born in Portland Oregon in 1925. At 18 years old he enlisted in the Navy where he served on a Navy LST ship in the South Pacific during WWII . His main duties were in the engine room as an electrician, but also skippered a Higgins landing craft, transporting troops and supplies to the shore during the Iwo Jima and Saipan campaigns.

After WWII ended, he attended Lewis & Clark College where he earned an Under Graduate degree in Engineering, and later a Masters in Acoustical Engineering. Soon after he moved to Washington DC and attended George Washington University to earn his Law Degree.

He continued to serve in the Naval Reserves as a JAG Officer (Judicial Advocate General) as legal counsel. He enjoyed helping Enlisted men/women, since he rose from an enlisted rank to Captain before he retired from the US Navy.

With his expertise in Engineering and Acoustical Engineering he was recruited to work for a US Government Intelligence Agency in the Washington DC area and served in numerous locations around the world. He retired after (43) years of dedicated service for his beloved country.

Alfred will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery along with his wife in late Spring / early Summer. No date for this ceremony has been set.

Alfred is survived by his identical twin brother, Arnold Schumann, sister-in-law, Shirley Schumann and nephew, Chandler Hill.