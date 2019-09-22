Alfred Ernest Scott, Jr.
On Monday, September 16, 2019 of Lanham, MD. Husband of 65 years to Gloria S. Scott; father of Deborah E. Scott; brother of Jennie Maclin and Massie Fleming. Mr. Scott is also survived by a nephew Hermon L. Maclin, Jr. and a host of other family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.