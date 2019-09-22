The Washington Post

ALFRED SCOTT Jr. (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED SCOTT Jr..
Service Information
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-464-8836
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Alfred Ernest Scott, Jr.  

On Monday, September 16, 2019 of Lanham, MD. Husband of 65 years to Gloria S. Scott; father of Deborah E. Scott; brother of Jennie Maclin and Massie Fleming. Mr. Scott is also survived by a nephew Hermon L. Maclin, Jr. and a host of other family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 464-8836
funeral home direction icon