ALFRED SMITH Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred Richard Smith, Sr. "Al"  
Born on October 13, 1940 and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in Washington, DC. He was an Eastern High School and University of Maryland graduate and first Black farmer's market director on east coast. Survived by children, Nina Smith Crump (Carl, Jr.), Alfreda Smith, Sabrina Smith, Alfred Smith, Jr., Jabali Smith, Sr. (Kaliyma), former spouse Warlene Smith; siblings, Moses and Gertrude; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 (masks Required) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tri-State Funeral Home, 1505 Kenilworth Avenue, NE, Washington, DC. Services private. The family thanks you in advance for your condolences during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tri-State Funeral Services, Inc. - Washington, DC
1505 Kenilworth Avenue
N.E Washington, DC, DC 20019
(202) 882-1202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved