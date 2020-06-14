

Alfred Richard Smith, Sr. "Al"

Born on October 13, 1940 and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in Washington, DC. He was an Eastern High School and University of Maryland graduate and first Black farmer's market director on east coast. Survived by children, Nina Smith Crump (Carl, Jr.), Alfreda Smith, Sabrina Smith, Alfred Smith, Jr., Jabali Smith, Sr. (Kaliyma), former spouse Warlene Smith; siblings, Moses and Gertrude; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 (masks Required) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tri-State Funeral Home, 1505 Kenilworth Avenue, NE, Washington, DC. Services private. The family thanks you in advance for your condolences during this time.



