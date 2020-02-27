The Washington Post

ALFRED TRAUM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED TRAUM.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim
1840 University Blvd., W.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
The Home of Yael and Lee
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
The Home of Yael and Lee
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALFRED TRAUM  

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, ALFRED "Freddie" TRAUM of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Josiane "Josie" Aizenberg Traum. Devoted father of Michael, Yael (Lee Futrovsky) and Jonathan Traum. Loving grandfather of Isaac and Sophie Futrovsky. Dear brother of the late Ruth Doniger. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10 a.m. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd., W., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Yael and Lee on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or to The Jewish Foundation for Group Homes. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.