ALFRED TRAUM
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, ALFRED "Freddie" TRAUM of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Josiane "Josie" Aizenberg Traum. Devoted father of Michael, Yael (Lee Futrovsky) and Jonathan Traum. Loving grandfather of Isaac and Sophie Futrovsky. Dear brother of the late Ruth Doniger. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10 a.m. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd., W., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Yael and Lee on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or to The Jewish Foundation for Group Homes. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.