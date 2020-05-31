VEERHOFF ALFRED BROOKS VEERHOFF Alfred Brooks Veerhoff of Kensington, MD, died on April 16, 2020 of COVID-19. He was 82. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Penny, five sons and three daughters-in-law: Steven and Sue of Arlington, VA, Brian and Suzi of Keswick, VA, Alexander and Bridget of Seattle, WA, William of Kensington, MD, and Benjamin of Kensington, MD; as well as five grandchildren: Ellie, Jared, Forest, Miles, and Viktor. He also leaves his sisters, Mary Lou Franklin, Margaret Veerhoff, and Sarah Veerhoff; and sister-in-law Jackie Reed. His sister Gail V. Smith predeceased him. Born in Raleigh, NC to the late Otto and Mary Veerhoff, Al grew up in Washington, DC and was a fourth generation Washingtonian. He graduated from the Landon School in 1956 and from Yale University in 1960, followed by two years active duty and four years reserves in the US Army. Al began his career in journalism in New York in 1962. He returned to the Washington area in 1967 when he received a Washington Journalism Center fellowship to study media and government. He later worked as an associate editor of Transport Topics, a news editor at US News & World Report, and copy editor for other publications. He started taking freelance assignments in 1987, and he covered a range of topics, including government, current events, medicine, parenting, transportation, agriculture, satellites and geology. His last assignment before retiring was as Acting Editor of the Military Traffic Management Command's magazine Translog. Known to many as Owol, Al was a full-time parent for 53 years and a regular presence at school, athletic, Boy Scout, theater, and fundraising events. His community activities included serving as a Boy Scout Troop Committee chairman, two terms on a village council, an election judge, and a race course marshal. He was always willing to try something new or different. He and Penny were part of a monthly potluck and play reading group for 25 years. He performed as a variety of characters in church plays. Al loved to cook, and frequently experimented with new techniques, recipes, and ingredients. Al also had a special knack for connecting with and encouraging children, young people, and people with differing needs and abilities. For the last few years, he volunteered at SPIRIT Club, an athletic center for people of all ages, needs and abilities. If you would like to honor his memory with a donation, please consider the Jubilee Foundation, Inc., the SPIRIT Club Foundation, Inc. or another organization that serves people with disabilities. A celebration of Al's life will be held at a future date.If you would like to honor his memory with a donation, please consider the Jubilee Foundation, Inc., the SPIRIT Club Foundation, Inc. or another organization that serves people with disabilities. A celebration of Al's life will be held at a future date.



