ALFRED EDWARD WHITE
On Friday, August 2, 2019, of Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Julie M. White and loving father of three daughters, two stepdaughters and one stepson. Also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Avenue, S.E., Washington, D.C. 20019, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by FORT LINCOLN FUNERAL HOME.