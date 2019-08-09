The Washington Post

ALFRED WHITE

Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Rock Baptist Church
4630 Alabama Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
First Rock Baptist Church
4630 Alabama Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
Notice
ALFRED EDWARD WHITE  

On Friday, August 2, 2019, of Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Julie M. White and loving father of three daughters, two stepdaughters and one stepson. Also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Avenue, S.E., Washington, D.C. 20019, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by FORT LINCOLN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019
