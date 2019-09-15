

Rev. Alfredo Hidalgo

"Freddie" (Age 91)



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on September 10, 2019. Born February 3, 1928, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Freddie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angela Hidalgo; his children, Freddie Hidalgo Jr. (Haydee), Mayuri Grubic (Frank), Ismael Hidalgo, and Susan Gutierrez (José); five grandchildren, as well as many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and various more dear relatives and friends. Freddie will be remembered as one of the most generous, loving and kindest people. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held at St. Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 St. Camillus Dr., Silver Spring, MD 20903 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Camillus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .