ALICE ALEXANDER



Alice A. Alexander (Age 88)

Passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at Bedford Court in Silver Spring, where she lived with her beloved and devoted husband, Richard Alexander. Married for 64 years, they met as children in upstate New York before her family moved to the Boston area. Alice was a leap-year baby, a befitting entrance for a special and unique person. She made lifelong friends at Lasell College, then worked as a medical secretary for hematology researcher Dr. James Tullis at the Deaconess Hospital. Alice also helped Richard through graduate school by typing and editing his papers. Alice was a loving mother to Susan Alexander Reske (Jim) of Rotonda West FL, and Steven Alexander (Vicky) of Bethesda. After the family moved to Rockville for Richard's urban planning career with HUD, Alice worked for a local pediatrician and later as a school nurse's aide. Alice took great joy in being a Girl Scout leader for Susan's troop. She also reveled in singing, playing the piano, and doing crafts and charitable works through the Manor Homemakers Club. Most of all, Alice loved her family and looked forward to annual New England trips to visit with her dear brother David's family. In addition to her husband, children and spouses, Alice is survived by her sister-in-law, Debbie and many relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. No service scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sierra Club Foundation.



