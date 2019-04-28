Alice Regina Owens Basile
(Age 95)
Of Great Falls, passed April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of late Alfonso Basile. Devoted mother of Ralph (Deborah) Basile, Paul (Jill) Basile and Dr. John (Sharon) Basile. She is also survived by grandchildren, Courtenay, Joseph, David, Katherine, Todd and Joshua as well as five great-grandchildren.
Family will receive guests over coffee from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1020 Springvale Rd, Great Falls, VA. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to St. Mary's County Historical Society 41680 Tudor Pl., Leonardtown, MD 20650 (www.stmaryshistory.org
). Information and condolences at