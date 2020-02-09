

Alice M. Bransfield (Age 80)



A longtime resident of Herndon, VA, passed away in her sleep at home in Chapel Hill, NC, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Alice was an elementary school teacher for 37 years, most of those spent in New York City and Fairfax County schools. The majority of her time teaching in Virginia was spent at Forest Edge Elementary in Reston until retirement in 2002. She was alumna of Pembroke College of Brown University and received a Master's from Columbia University's Teacher's College. Alice enjoyed reading mystery novels checked out of Herndon Fortnightly Library. The love of travel took her on trips around the United States, South America, Europe, and much of the Middle East. She spent many years volunteering for Scouting and the American Heart Association. She is preceded in death by her husband, M. Declan Bransfield III, and her parents, Delphis Victor Guillemette and Alice Pauline Guillemette (McNamara). Survivors include her son, Maurice Declan Bransfield IV, and daughter-in-law, Laura Greenhow Bransfield. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at ADAMS-GREEN Funeral Home, 721 Elden St. in Herndon, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree St. Herndon, VA 20170. Interment Chestnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Herndon. Condolences at