ALICE BUTLER

Alice Knight Butler
Our dear Alice Knight Butler fell asleep in death on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Norfolk, VA. She was born to John and Lucille Knight on May 1, 1926. She was a loving mother, aunt (tenderly known as N'Alice and Auntie), grandmother (G-ma), friend and confidant. She was preceded in death by her former husband, James W. Butler, Jr. and her son, James Butler, III. Alice had an intense passion for helping people and being of service to those in need, which was profoundly reflected in her career choice of nursing. Alice graduated from Hertford High School in Perquimans County in 1942. She then attended Elizabeth City Teachers College. Although she had a love for simple country living, she lived in New York City for a short time and then developed a love for Washington, DC. She lovingly called it the most beautiful city in the world. She finished up her nursing education in Washington, DC at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and reached her goal of becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. She went on to lend her nursing skills and her big heart to specializing in the mental health of children at the well-known facility of Forest Haven, in Laurel, MD. She continued to exercise her giving and caring spirit while working as a social worker nurse in the Washington, DC area. She retired after working over 30 years in the profession. Alice will be dearly missed by many loved ones including her two sisters, Susie Barnett of New York City and Ida Aikens of Norfolk, VA, her daughter in law, Rishan Butler of Lansing Michigan, her beloved nephew Reggie Knight (Barbara) of Greensboro, NC, niece Joan Cooper of Norfolk, VA, niece Evon Morrison of Norfolk, VA, and nephew Wiley Whidbee Jr. (deceased) and a host of other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her church family at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, of which she has been a member since 1958 and her fellow members of the Women Auxiliary to the Baptist Convention of the District of Columbia and Vicinity. Until we can all see her again, may she rest in peace. (John 5:28,29) Live stream services will be held on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. Please join our family in celebrating her life by accessing the website of Graves Funeral Home of Norfolk, VA. (Gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
). A private family burial will be held in he cherished home of Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The family wishes to thank all who have already expressed condolences and those who are able to attend the services virtually, despite such short notice.