

ALICE LYDIA CASTNER



Passed away at the age of 93 after a brief illness on April 29, 2020 at Medstar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, MD. Alice was the beloved wife to her husband of 70 years, Charlie; devoted mother to her children Deborah Ambrose (Fred), Cheryl Castner (Warren La Heist) and Douglas Castner (Susan), and proud "Nanny" to five grandchildren and (soon to be) 10 great-grandchildren. Alice also leaves behind a sister, Joan Asmuth, of Rochester, NY, three sisters-in-law, Rebecca Nemetz of Bowie, MD, Mickey Jernigan of Ramona, CA, Ruth Castner of Roseville, CA and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Alice leaves behind many cherished friends who were her "family in her heart." Born and raised in Rochester, New York, Alice (nee Nemetz) attended local schools. In 1948 she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from the University of Rochester. After providing social work services in the city of Rochester for two years, she and Charlie married and moved to Maryland to begin their life together. While she and Charlie were raising their family, Alice also worked as a substitute teacher for the Montgomery County Public Schools. Later in life, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 35 years, provided free tax preparation for the elderly, and served as the flower chairperson for her church. Alice enjoyed many activities. She enjoyed spending summers on Seneca Lake, NY, organizing camping trips to the beach and beyond, playing bridge, bowling, taking cooking and exercise classes and being a "Mitscher Court Mom" at her home in Kensington, MD. A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home with interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. A memorial celebration for family and friends will be held at a future date.