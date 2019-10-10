Alice Lynn Cave (Age 63)
On Sunday, October 6, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of Rick Fletcher for 18 years. Loving sister of Robert Cave (Sue Reed) and Susan DeMeritt (Blair); sister-in-law of David and his partner, Kenny Williams, and Timothy Fletcher (Laura). A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sea Turtle Conservancy at https://conserveturtles.org
