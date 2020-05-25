Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE COHEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Of Bethesda, MD died in the early morning of Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Suburban Hospital. The cause of death was sepsis, at the age of 94; she was sick for one day. Alice was born in 1925 in New York City, the only child of Constance and Arthur Brody. She studied singing and worked as an announcer for a radio station and at a concert management agency before meeting her beloved husband, Harold David Cohen, at the Sagamore Resort in the Adirondacks. In 1951 they married and she moved to Washington, where he was practicing law. Alice was the devoted mother of Barbara Cohen Grant (Gordon) of Corvallis, Oregon and Jonathan Cohen (Aileen) of Bethesda. She was known by all for her graciousness, equanimity, supportiveness, attentive listening, wit, and positive outlook. She considered herself "a very lucky person", reflecting on her family and comfortable circumstances. She volunteered her time for various organizations, but her most personally meaningful efforts were at her children's schools. She was an encyclopedia of knowledge about theater and music, and was an avid reader of all subjects. She enjoyed playing social bridge until her eyesight declined in her last years. For the past 8 years she lived in an independent apartment at Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda, where she made new friends and appreciated her surroundings. Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold David Cohen, and her infant son Arthur. She is survived by her children, Barbara and Jonathan, and her five adoring grandchildren, Daniel Grant (Claire Luby) of Madison, WI; Michael Grant of Seattle, WA; Aaron Cohen of Bethesda; Hayley Cohen of New York City; and Gabriel Cohen of Bethesda. There was no public funeral due to the global pandemic; a memorial service may be held in the future. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Miriam's Kitchen, 2401 Virginia Ave., Washington, DC 20037 ( miriamskitchen.org ), or to the Musicians' Foundation, 875 Sixth Avenue, Suite 2303, NY, NY 10001 ( musiciansfoundation.org ).

