Or Copy this URL to Share



ALICE ANNETTE COLE (Age 90)

On September 1, 2020 of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Cole. Mother of Robert Cole of Wilmington, NC and Michael Cole of Jessup, MD. Mother-in-law to Teri Cole and John Geremia. Also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Memorial Services will be private at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store