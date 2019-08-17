

Alice Cunningham



Affectionately known as Tina, was born in Raeford, North Carolina to Dessie Flowers-Cunningham and Robert Daniel Cunningham on September 2, 1940. Tina was a 1959 graduate of Appling County Consolidated High School in Baxley, Georgia. She then went on to complete her Associates Degree in Business at Edward Waters Business School in Jacksonville, Florida in 1962. She passed away July 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Dessie and Robert Cunningham; her sister, Delores Johnson (Sister); and her granddaughter, Nautica Cunningham. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister Ruth Annette Alexander (Marsden); two children, Debra Watson and Frederick Cunningham (Dan); her three grandchildren India Watson, Daniqua Cunningham and Nijaela Cunningham; one great grandson, Marquise Bowens; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Services will be held on August 17, 2019, Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.