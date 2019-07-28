Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE FRANSON. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax 10565 MAIN ST Fairfax , VA 22030 (703)-385-1110 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax 10565 MAIN ST Fairfax , VA 22030 View Map Send Flowers Notice

FRANSON Alice Marie Guignon Franson Passed away the evening of June 16, 2019 at the Adelphi, Maryland home of her son, Todd and his husband, Collin Ingraham, with her son, Scott and friend, Marie also by her side. She had valiantly fought and thrived with end-stage COPD for over 10 years. Born in 1944 to Paul and Josephine Eldridge Guignon, the youngest of four children she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, brother, Lawrence Guignon and sister, Elaine Guignon Scarsone, and her niece, Pamela Almquist. Surviving is her sister, Carol Guignon Almquist, with her husband, Harold Almquist of Jamestown, NY. She also leaves behind nieces, Paula Jo Scarsone Shafer and Monica and Amanda Pascatore; and nephews, Richard and David Guignon, Raymond and Mark Almquist and Phillip and Paul Pascatore. After graduating from Maple Grove Junior/Senior High School in 1962, she went on to study at the Jamestown Community College where she performed in many theatrical productions, garnering high praise for her "perfectly saccharine Little Mary Sunshine". Married to Alvin Franson in 1964 she continued her studies at California State University in Long Beach, turning her attention to teaching special needs children. Alvin's U.S. Naval career took them to Hawaii (she hated the "giant cockroaches"); California where Scott was born in 1967; New Jersey where Todd was born in 1969, and then a four and a half year tour in England. Al's posting in London provided the opportunity for adventures exploring Europe in a Volkswagen camper. Alice loved and embraced her role as a Navy Officer's wife. Returning to the the states in 1975, she and Al found a vibrant community in Fairfax, VA. In the mid-80s, Alice found a new career in real estate which she pursued until retirement. Her indomitable spirit lives on in her two sons, Scott and Todd Franson, and all those she touched throughout her 74 years. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 12 noon, August 10, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax City, VA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, she really appreciated everything they did for her! A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 12 noon, August 10, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax City, VA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, she really appreciated everything they did for her!

