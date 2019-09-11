

Alice E. Gehl (nee Crump)

February 11, 1936 - September 8, 2019



Passed away peacefully in her home on September 8, 2019. Predeceased by her father Robert B. Crump, mother Anita Theresa (Granai); several of her brothers, sisters and extended family. Born, February 11, 1936, Alice is survived by her brothers, John Rinaldi, Jr. and Adam C. Rinaldi; her children, Elizabeth J. Gehl (John), Rebecca A. Gehl, Jeanne M. Brown (Harold) and Donald C. Gehl (Kathryn); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as a daughter taken under her wing over 40 years ago, Jane Curtis, and numerous nieces, nephews and family.

Please consider donations in the name of Alice E. Gehl to Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute at www.reaganfoundation.org or The VFW Auxiliary Post 7327, c/o Linda Byrnes, Treasurer, 8209 Terre Grande Avenue, Springfield, VA 22153.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at