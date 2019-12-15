

Alice Wright Summers Hale



After 93 years of love, compassion, and courage, Alice Wright Summers Hale finished the race and crossed the finish line on Monday, November 25, 2019, in Rogersville, TN. She leaves behind two daughters and a son, Alma Hale Paty (John) of Washington, DC; Ann Hale-Smith (Frank) of Atlanta GA; Tom Hale (Jennie) of Birmingham AL; grandchildren, Margaret, Chip and Rob Hale; Clarke, Ellie and Wesley Paty.

She was predeceased by her husband, Winfield B. "Hap" Hale III and first-born son, Winfield B. "Chip" Hale IV, whose special needs and developmental challenges spurred this 1950s housewife to address the cone of silence around mental retardation and to establish a non-profit to provide help to rural Tennesee families facing similar challenges. This entity grew into a sheltered workshop, Helping Hands, which provides decent-paying jobs to its special needs participants. Now known as the Chip Hale Center, it is a legacy of her compassion and courage.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on November 30, 2019 at the Rogersville Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to the Chip Hale Center, 310 North Hasson Street, or Rogersville Presbyterian Church, 309 West Kyle Street, both Rogersville, TN 37857.