

Alice May Hinkle (Age 80)



Of Thurmont, MD, died December 26, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, MD after a tenacious battle with Alzheimer's. She was the loving and devoted wife of Lacy Melvin Hinkle, Sr. for 47 years, who preceded her in death May 23, 2005.

The family will receive friends at Stauffer's Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD, 21702, 301-663-1690, on January 3, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD, with Pastor Robert Day officiating.For further details please see