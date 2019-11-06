ALICE MARY JOHNSTON (Age 94)
Passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born February 12, 1925 in St. Paul, MN. She moved to Washington, DC in 1940 and graduated from Western High School. She attended the University of Maryland, graduating in 1947 with a B.A. Social Work. Every summer she worked at a government agency to pay for her college education. During college, she met Lynn, her husband and they were married on December 20, 1947 following his return from the service. She worked at the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Chinese Embassy. During their 61 years of marriage (Lynn passed away in 2008), they lived in Greenbelt, Silver Spring, McLean, Lake of the Woods, and Greenspring. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, volunteering, getting together with friends and traveling with Lynn. She is survived by her son, Ed, his wife Teri, and daughter Cynthia Meranda, husband Andrew, and three granddaughters, Nicole Johnston, Christine (Steve) Meranda, Tracy (Justin) Cozee, and one great grandson, Luke Cozee. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29 at 11 a.m. with family at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Alice to the following organization; Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (Christian Education), Capital Hospice, and the American Breast Cancer
Society.