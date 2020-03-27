Alice Pelecanos Karangelen
On March 25, 2020, Alice Pelecanos Karangelen, beloved mother of Jennifer Wassenius and her husband, Bryan and Stephanie Karangelen, loving grandmother of Alex and William Wassenius, dear sister of Jeanne Georgelakos and George Pelecanos, dear partner of Alan Margulis. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. 20007 or Johns Hopkins Pancreatic Research Center www.pathology.jhu
.edu/pancreas/support