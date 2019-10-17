The Washington Post

ALICE KOVALCHIK

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church
135 Crescent Road
Greenbelt, MD
ALICE A. KOVALCHIK  

On Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cyril "Cy" Kovalchik. Loving mom of Alice Ann Kovalchik. Sister of Robert (Gerri) Valatka. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates Brian Tansey, Sheila Drumheller, Elsie Udo and the Donkis family; Relatives and friends may call at the Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Sunday, October 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road Greenbelt, MD on Monday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.( www.Alz.org)

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.