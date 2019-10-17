ALICE A. KOVALCHIK
On Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cyril "Cy" Kovalchik. Loving mom of Alice Ann Kovalchik. Sister of Robert (Gerri) Valatka. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates Brian Tansey, Sheila Drumheller, Elsie Udo and the Donkis family; Relatives and friends may call at the Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Sunday, October 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road Greenbelt, MD on Monday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.( www.Alz.org
