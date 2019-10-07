The Washington Post

On Friday, October 4, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Robert Lachin; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Sally) Lachin, Linda (Kevin) Saltzman; loving sister of Richard (Ann) Young; cherished grandmother of Elaine, Ari, Laura and Dina. Services are graveside on Monday, October 7, 2019, 2 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva at the Fox Hill Residences, Monday at 6 p.m. with a Minyan at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2019
