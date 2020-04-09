The Washington Post

ALICE LAUTHERS

Alice Jane Lauthers (Age 93)  

Of Alexandria, VA, peacefully passed on Monday April 6, 2020 in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Lauthers; loving mother of Jonathan C. Lauthers and Susan M. Simmons. Alice attended Oberlin College and George Washington University and was a Certified Public Account for the firm of Cameron, Moberly & Hamrick, PC Accounting in Fairfax, VA. Alice loved her extended family. She also loved the fine arts and animals, and she was an avid supporter of the Kennedy Center and the Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2020
