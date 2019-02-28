Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE LEONARD.



ALICE McCARTER LEONARD



Alice Leonard, age 101, died at Goodwin House Alexandria on February 24, 2019.

Alice Leonard was raised in Potsdam, New York. She received her degree in education from the State University of New York at Potsdam. She taught in the Alexandria Public Schools for many years. She was active in Democratic politics and in many civic organizations in Alexandria and in the state of Virginia. She was long involved in Common Cause, working to assure honest and accountable government.

Her seven decades of civic service were recognized on her 100th birthday by a formal Proclamation from the Mayor and City Council of Alexandria.

She will be remembered for her inquisitiveness, formidable energy, her deep commitment to a fair society, and her special ability to form deep and lasting friendships with people of all ages, races, and creeds.

Beloved wife of the late Herbert Leonard, she is survived by her two daughters, Alice Leonard (Colin Lawson) of Bath, England, and Anne Jamieson of San Francisco, CA, and one granddaughter, Christine Jamieson. She adored Christine, who brought her great love and joy.

The family are deeply grateful for the kind and loyal care given to Mrs. Leonard for many years by her devoted caregiver and dear friend Mariam Achidago, and by her physician, Dr. Stephen Minton; to family members and friends who have shown her great support and love; and to the staff at Goodwin House Alexandria.

The family will hold a private memorial service.