

Alice Virginia Staubs Mateer



June 29, 1932 in Loudoun County, VA until October 27, 2019 in Fairfax County, VA. The oldest of six.

Seamstress, cook and baker. Fairfax County Public School lunch program for 17 years. Then for her church and missions.

Raised three daughters, Cindy, Connie and Cathy. She also has two wonderful step-sons, Rodney and Robert.

March 17, 1979, wed Warren W. Mateer. A happy and blessed 32 years together before he passed in 2011.

She had eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Visiting hours November 6 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203.

Funeral, Friday, November 8 at 11 a.m., Arlington First Church of the Nazarene, 2013 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22201.

Interment to be held privately.

In lieu of flowers: Calvary Mission Program, c/o Needels, 4919 Bristol Drive, Annandale, VA 22003.