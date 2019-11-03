The Washington Post

ALICE MATEER (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Murphy's Funeral Home
4510 Wilson Blvd.
Arlington, VA
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy's Funeral Home
4510 Wilson Blvd.
Arlington, VA
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington First Church of the Nazarene
2013 21st Street North
Arlington, VA
Notice
Alice Virginia Staubs Mateer  

June 29, 1932 in Loudoun County, VA until October 27, 2019 in Fairfax County, VA. The oldest of six.
 
Seamstress, cook and baker. Fairfax County Public School lunch program for 17 years. Then for her church and missions.
 
Raised three daughters, Cindy, Connie and Cathy. She also has two wonderful step-sons, Rodney and Robert.
 
March 17, 1979, wed Warren W. Mateer. A happy and blessed 32 years together before he passed in 2011.
 
She had eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
 
Visiting hours November 6 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203.
 
Funeral, Friday, November 8 at 11 a.m., Arlington First Church of the Nazarene, 2013 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22201.
 
Interment to be held privately.
 
In lieu of flowers: Calvary Mission Program, c/o Needels, 4919 Bristol Drive, Annandale, VA 22003.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
