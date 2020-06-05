ALICE MCCRAY
Alice McCray  
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Mrs. Alice McCray of Washington, DC entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Gregory (Lena), Jesse (Dwala), Renard (Angela), Rene, Dana, and Kimberly (Woodie). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jackson McCray, Jr., one daughter, Sharon McCray, and one son, Andre' McBride. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, Washington, DC.www.wisemanfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
