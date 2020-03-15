Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE McKITTRICK. View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Send Flowers Notice

McKITTRICK Alice Holmes McKittrick Free-Spirited Physician on the Frontier of Early Aids Crisis, Dies at 81. Alice Holmes McKittrick - an infectious disease physician who worked on the front lines of the Aids Crisis at the Washington Hospital Center in the 1980's - died last week on March 6, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. It was her 81st birthday. Alice graduated Georgetown Medical School in 1980, the oldest student in her class, having decided late in life to join her parents and brother in the medical profession. Alice performed her internship and residency at the Washington Hospital Center where she was also a fellow of Infectious Disease. She played a pivotal role on the front lines of the Aids Epidemic in its early days: tracking, diagnosing and understanding the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in conjunction with the National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Alice eventually entered an Internal Medicine private practice with Dr. Dan Waterman on Capitol Hill. However, having always sought the challenge and impact of addressing complex infections, Alice eventually returned to the WHC as an Infectious Disease specialist where she continued to work on difficult medical problems. Born March 6, 1939 in Los Angeles, Alice attended the Curtis and Marlborough Schools, and graduated with a degree in Art History from Stanford University in 1961. While working as a Systems Engineer for IBM Alice met her future husband Charles Everett McKittrick Jr., an IBM executive. They were married November 17, 1962 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills. He survives her and is living in Bethesda, Maryland. They had two children together, Linda of Tucson and Charlie of Brooklyn, both of whom survive her. Alice spent her life pursuing Polonius' advice from Hamlet: "This above all/to thine own self be true." She followed her own path rather than the expected one. Alice moved-on from being an MD early in order to pursue alternative medicine. Splitting time between Tucson and The Big Island in Hawaii, Alice dedicated the last portion of her life to studying holistic and spiritual paths to healing. Generous to a fault and ceaselessly curious about the lives of others, Alice was a mentor, advisor, and friend to all who shared her quest. In addition to her children and ex-husband Alice is survived by her brother, Dr. Arthur McCausland, MD of Sacramento, California; and grandchildren Frances, Ulysses and Julia. Services are private. Remembrances and condolences can be sent to

