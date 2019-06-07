The Washington Post

ALICE MAE NERENSTONE  

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, ALICE MAE NERENSTONE of Chantilly, VA. Devoted wife of the late Marc A. Nerenstone. Loving mother of Mary Jo (Paul Lagasse), Christopher and David Lazun, Meg Bunker and stepson, Peter Nerenstone. Dear sister of Peter (Mary), Andrew (Kon) and the late Karl (surviving, Josephine) Knoedler. Cherished grandmother of Alexis (Matt), Emily, Sophie and Sarah and great-grandmother of Avalyn. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12 noon at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA. A reception will follow the service at the Chantilly Park Condominiums Clubhouse, 3800 Lightfoot Street, Chantilly, VA 20151. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to the Friends of OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), 4210 Roberts Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on June 7, 2019
