

Alice Boesch Norair



Formerly of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Bethesda, age 88. Born and raised in Washington, DC, she was the youngest of eight children to Ethel and Paul Boesch. She and her husband, Richard H. Norair, Sr., moved to Easton in 1981 where they meticulously restored a historic home called Cedar Point. For decades, she was an active volunteer at the Historical Society of Talbot County. Her husband of 47 years died in 2000.

She is survived by her children: Richard Norair, Jr. (Rosalie), of Potomac, MD, Jill Norair of Aldie, VA, Stephen Norair (Missy) of Fredricksburg, VA, and Patricia N. Green (Martin) of Rockville, MD; seven grandchildren, John Norair (Antonina), Christina N. Johnson (Kent), Stephen Norair II, Meghan Norair, Colleen Norair, Grace Norair, and Caitlin N. Green; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Fulton.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17 at Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Historical Society of Talbot County, 30 S. Washington St, Easton, MD 21601.