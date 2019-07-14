

ALICE HOF O'LEARY

(Age 94)



Alice Hof O'Leary passed away peacefully at home (the Knollwood Community) in Washington, DC on July 8, 2019. A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was born on January 24, 1925 to Franklin J. and Alice (Burrows) Hall. A 1943 graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn, she married Fred G. Hof in September 1946, with whom she raised four children (Fred, Gerry, and Ken Hof and Lisa Hof Gould) in Port Washington, NY. A professional singer in her youth, an avid reader and theater-goer, Alice was a loving spouse and mom who impressed upon her children the value of education and who supported enthusiastically their participation in sports, scouts, and (for Lisa) ballet school. Nine years after the 1998 death of her husband she married Colonel (U.S. Army, Retired) Joseph O'Leary, who passed away in 2016. Predeceased by two husbands, brother Franklin J. Hall, Jr., and son Gerry, Alice leaves three children, five grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren, and a large O'Leary family that generously welcomed her when she married Colonel O'Leary. A memorial mass to be celebrated at Knollwood Chapel and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place on dates to be determined.