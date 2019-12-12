The Washington Post

ALICE PAUL (1946 - 2019)
Notice
Alice Ann DeLon Paul (Age 73)  

Departed this world on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1946 in Hillsborough, NC to the late Luther Albertus DeLon and Annie Norfleet Long DeLon. She leaves precious memories with her husband of 46 years, Raymond Arthur Paul; daughter, Antoinette M. Paul; son, Marcel LeBaron Anderson, Sr. (Regina); grandchildren, Marcel II, Joshua, and Noah; brothers, Luther DeLon, Jr., Kenneth DeLon, Arnold DeLon (Evelyn), Harold DeLon (Marion), Welbon DeLon (Barbara), and Gregory DeLon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and close colleagues. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. Visitation,12 noon, until time of Service, 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
