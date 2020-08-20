1/
ALICE RICKETTS
ALICE MARIE BURROUGHS RICKETTS  
Peacefully passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 92. Beloved wife of David V. Ricketts, Jr. for almost 74 years, cherished mother of Rita Dodson (Russell), Verna Hillsamer (John), and Robin Cissel (Wayne), grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of eleven. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21 at 12 noon with a graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
