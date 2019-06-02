Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE RIVLIN. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Memorial service 3:00 PM Healy Hall at Georgetown University O Street and 37th Streets N.W. Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

RIVLIN ALICE MITCHELL RIVLIN Of Washington, D.C., died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the company of her family after a battle against cancer. She was 88 years old. She is survived by her husband, Sidney G. Winter, three children, Catherine A. Rivlin, Allan M. Rivlin, Douglas G. Rivlin, their spouses, four grandchildren and two stepsons. Throughout her storied career in Washington, Rivlin held senior positions in three presidential administrations. She chaired offices and agencies in both the executive and legislative branches of government and served on the policymaking board of the U.S. central bank. The Library of Congress has catalogued more than 10,000 items related to her tenure in government service. Rivlin's expertise and skills-and her unique ability to build bridges across political parties-played key roles in the formation of U.S. economic policy for more than half a century. Alice Rivlin graduated from Bryn Mawr college in 1952. In 1958, she earned her PhD in economics from Radcliffe College-five years before the women's college began the process of merging with Harvard University . Rivlin joined The Brookings Institution as a research fellow in 1957 and would remain affiliated with Brookings for the next 60 years, leaving for periods of civil service, and rejoining up until her death. In 1975, Rivlin was asked to serve as the founding director of the newly-created Congressional Budget Office (CBO)-an independent agency that provides Congress with economic information and scores proposed legislation. She served as Director of CBO until 1983. Rivlin remained a staunch defender of the agency's independence throughout her career. During the Clinton administration, Rivlin took her expertise to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) at the White House. From 1993-1994, she served as the Deputy Director and then 1994 to 1996, she was the Director of OMB. In 1996, Rivlin was appointed to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, where she served as Vice Chair until 1999. Rivlin was also deeply invested in the financial health of the District of Columbia. She served as chair of the Commission on Budget and Financial Priorities that resulted in the "Rivlin Commission" Report of 1990, which quantified the fiscal crisis affecting the region. Several years later, she was asked by President Clinton in 1998 to oversee the District of Columbia Financial Responsibility and Management Assistance Authority to shepherd the nation's capital to financial stability. In 2010, President Obama named Rivlin to the Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform. She also co-chaired, with former Senator Pete Domenici, the Bipartisan Policy Center's Task Force on Debt Reduction. She has been called, and rightly so, "the queen of Washington's budget wonks." Rivlin taught at Harvard, Georgetown, George Mason, and The New School Universities, and she served on the boards of directors of several corporations, and, notably, as president of the American Economic Association in 1986. An avid hiker, camper, reader, runner, football fan and proud mother and grandmother, Alice Rivlin will be remembered for being a groundbreaking economist, public servant, teacher, and mentor to young people, especially young women, entering public service. Her service to others is the legacy she leaves for her family, her city and her country. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 3 p.m. in Healy Hall at Georgetown University - O Street and 37th Streets N.W., Washington, DC 20007. A reception will immediately follow. Donations in Alice Rivlin's memory may be made to the scholarship fund she started at her beloved Bryn Mawr College, The Alice Mitchell Rivlin Scholarship Fund, or to The Brookings Institution's Alice M. Rivlin Fund. For more information, please email: [email protected] Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

