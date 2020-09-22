1/
ALICE SARDONE
Alice Caponiti Sardone (Age 91)  
On Friday, September 18, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Tony Sardone; mother of Manuel and Anthony; mother-in-law of Ginny and Miriam; grandmother of Steve and Matthew, grandmother-in-law of Samantha; preceded in death by brothers Natale, John, and Fred; and sisters Charlotte and Stella; and first husband Frank Vinci. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Gathering will also be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
